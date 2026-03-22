CJ Cox injury update: Matt Painter reveals status of Purdue guard

Just under three minutes into the second half of Purdue‘s 79-69 win over Miami in the Round of 32 on Saturday, Boilermakers guard CJ Cox left the game with an injury. After the game, Purdue head coach Matt Painter revealed Cox’s injury.

“He hyperextended his knee,” Painter said. “So, we’ll kind of see how treatment goes and everything to see what his status is. That’s just what our trainer told me.”

After suffering the injury, Cox immediately went to Purdue’s locker room for further evaluation. Cox eventually returned to Purdue’s bench, but didn’t play again in the game.

Painter said Cox must undergo further evaluation before the team can estimate a timetable for his return. Cox is expected to undergo imaging on his knee.

Before leaving the game, Cox recorded 11 points on efficient 4-5 shooting from the field and 3-4 shooting from 3-point range. Cox had a quiet outing in Purdue’s first-round win over Queens in the NCAA Tournament.

In the victory, Cox notched four points, three rebounds and two blocks. The sophomore guard is averaging 8.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season.

CJ Cox will have four days to recover from his injury. On March 26, Purdue will square off against 11-seed Texas in the Sweet Sixteen. The Boilermakers have appeared in the Sweet Sixteen in three consecutive seasons.

While Purdue undoubtedly missed CJ Cox in the second half, the Boilermakers still played well. Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer was particularly spectacular. The senior leader tallied a team-high 24 points, while shooting 6-7 from the floor and a perfect 4-4 from range.

Trey Kaufman-Renn was excellent as well. The all-conference forward notched 19 points and nine rebounds.

Loyer was far from the only Boilermaker with a hot hand. Purdue shot 8-14 (57%) from 3-point range in the triumph. Additionally, Purdue knocked down 21-of-its-22 free-throw attempts. With or without CJ Cox on the hardwood, the Boilermakers will look to keep their postseason hopes alive later this week.