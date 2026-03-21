High Point head coach Flynn Clayman went viral after the Panthers upset win over Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He called out high-major teams for refusing to play mid-majors in their regular season schedules.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter had some comments of his own in response. After the Boilermakers took care of business against Queens, 104-71. Painter said that if any mid-major coach was in the same position as him, they’d shape their schedule the same way.

“You’ve got to keep things in perspective because if he was in my position, you’re going to play 11 non-conference games. Next year, it’s going to go to 12,” Painter explained. “We play six high-major games, and we play five mid-major teams. So when they say they don’t play mid-majors, like, we played five mid majors this year.”

Many of the top teams in the country played tough non-conference schedules, Painter pointed out. He named Michigan and Michigan State in particular, but teams like Duke, Florida, Houston, Arizona, etc. all played stronger schedules before conference and it’s paid off in the end with a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

At the same time, Painter said that he’s had Purdue playing some of the better teams at the mid-major level in the past. He pointed to their 41-point win over Kent State (24-10) earlier this season, playing Oakland who won in the NCAA Tournament as recently as 2024, and Akron, who as a 12-seed in this year’s tournament.

“I didn’t set the NET rankings. The net rankings set themselves, but I’m gonna go by it,” Painter continued. “Like, I’m gonna figure it out. The coaches that don’t look at the NET rankings and get things figured out how to schedule are bozos. They’re absolute bozos.

“You are going to do what is best for your institution so you can get in the tournament and help your seed. We’re the only program in the country that’s been in top four seed nine years in a row. We played Akron, we played Kent State, we played Oakland. So like, we’ve played mid-majors. But everybody plays mid-majors. Every high-major plays mid-majors.”

He called Clayman’s comments a ‘backhanded compliment’ to high-major teams like Purdue. Regardless, Painter said that Purdue has proved themselves no matter who they scheduled in the regular season. They have a meeting with Miami (FL) in the Round of 32 to prove it.