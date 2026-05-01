Purdue emerges as contender for California WR Dillon Sykes: 'Great option'

Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) athlete Dillon Sykes has a pair of official visits lined up and is working on a third after his most recent scholarship offer.

Sykes is a talented two-way player who can line up at receiver or safety. He prefers the offensive side of the ball and that’s where he’s primarily being recruited at right now.

Utah has been on Sykes for awhile and should be considered the team to beat heading in to his official trips. He has an official visit set with the Utes for June 5 and has a strong relationship with WR coach Chad Bumphis.

Purdue is starting to emerge as a real contender after offering Sykes a week ago and he has an official visit set for June 12.

“Purdue is a great school,” Sykes said. “They’re changing the program around and trying to build it back up with mostly high school kids and not as much from the transfer portal.

“The coaches are big on development and I love the offense they run. Once they offered me, they moved quickly to get me up to campus for a visit so I’m exited to check them out.”

Purdue offensive coordinator Josh Henson came in for a home visit with Sykes earlier in the week.

“Coach Henson came in and broke down the offense for us,” Sykes said. “He showed us what kind of offense he wants to run and he’s a great offensive mind.

“He came over from USC and is a great coach and my family enjoyed talking with him. Purdue seems really interested in me right now. The GM and Director of Recruiting set up my visit the same day they offered so I feel good about Purdue and they’re a great option for me.”

Arizona just offered Sykes on Wednesday and the Cats should get a visit at some point as well.

“I’m very excited about the Arizona offer and working on a date for an official visit,” Sykes said. “I took an unofficial visit to Arizona last year and also worked out for coach Wade and coach Doege in January.

“It was actually Josh Miller the tight ends coach who offered me. He came to my school and offered and I’m very grateful for the opportunity and excited to get out there.”

Sykes has already officially visited Harvard and has dates locked in with San Diego State and Washington State as well.