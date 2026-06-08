Purdue lands explosive playmaker Eron Mallard and his 4.45 speed in the 40yd dash

Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military School receiver Eron Mallard tells Rivals he has committed to Purdue following an official visit to West Lafayette over the weekend.

Mallard chose to play for Barry Odom and his staff over Marshall, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State.

“Purdue just felt like home,” Mallard said. “The relationships I built with the coaching staff and players stood out, and I really believe in the vision they have for the program.

“The opportunity to help build something special and compete in the Big Ten made it the right fit for me.”

Purdue is aiming to get more dynamic on both sides on offense. Mallard and his 4.45 speed would check those boxes. The Benedictine School (Ga.) standout took his official visit and I think Purdue leads for him as well. I’ve logged a prediction to reflect that.

As a junior Mallard averaged 20.5 yards per catch turning 32 receptions into 657 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s added another 396 yards rushing averaging 10 yards per carry and scoring four times.He also ran back a kick for a TD.