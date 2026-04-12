Former Iowa State heavyweight Daniel Herrera commits Rutgers

Former Iowa State heavyweight Daniel Herrera committed to Rutgers out of the NCAA transfer portal, he announced. Herrera has three years of eligibility remaining.

Herrera qualified for the NCAA Wrestling Championships as a true freshman in 2025 for the Cyclones. He redshirted this past season as senior Yonger Bastida returned to the lineup and made the NCAA finals.

Herrera went 22-15 as a true freshman en route to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, where he went 0-2. While in redshirt this past season, he went 4-3 while wreslilng in just two tournaments.

As a recruit from Palm Desert HS in California, Herrera was the No. 35 overall recruit in the Class of 2024, per MatScouts.

Rutgers is in the middle of some transition going into the 2026-27 season. Despite a successful dual season, the Scarlet Knights finished with zero All-Americans at the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Two wrestlers, Remy Cotton (197) and Hunter Catka (285), lost in the Blood Round, falling one win shy of the top eight.

Assistant coach Steve Mytych stepped down as well, marking the end of his four-year tenure. He released a statement on the move.

“After much thought and reflection, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from my role as an assistant coach at Rutgers,” Mytych said via an Instagram post. “This sport has given me so much, and I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work alongside amazing athletes and coaches. What I’ve always loved most about coaching is the opportunity to develop young men—helping them grow, push past their limits, and realize their full potential both on and off the mat.

“As the landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, particularly with the rise of NIL and the transfer portal, I’ve found myself reflecting on what matters most to me. My passion has always been rooted in development, growth, and building something deeper than just results or compensation. I believe in the process, in mentorship, and in the long-term impact I can have on student-athletes’ lives.”