Former No. 1 126 pounder Anthony Knox has a new school as he signed with Rutgers, sources told On3 and The Knight Report’s Richard O’Leary. Originally a Cornell commit, Knox was in the middle of a “greyshirt” year, having not enrolled at the Ivy League institution.

Knox narrowed down his decision to four final schools when he reopened the recruiting process. He chose between Rutgers, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Ohio State.

Knox announced he would no longer go to Cornell and reopened his recruitment. He was the No. 1 126 pound prospect in the Class of 2025, per MatScouts, as well as the No. 6 overall prospect pound-for-pound.

The projected plan is for Knox to enroll in the fall and begin his career with the Scarlet Knights during the 2026-27 season. Projected to go 125 pounds right off the bat, Knox will a room that features current starter Ayden Smith (125) and Class of 2026 prospect Charlie Esposito (projected 125).

A four-time New Jersey state champion, Knox went 146-1 in his high school career. Fellow four-time state champions Anthony Ashnault and Nick Suriano both won NCAA titles for Rutgers in 2019.

Knox was apart of massive in-state controversy in February of 2025. He was charged for his alleged involvement in a brawl during the District 25 Tournament on February 22nd.

According to a report from NJ Advance Media’s Brian Deakyne, Knox was charged with simple assault-purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury, via court documents. The brawl involved his father, Anthony Knox Sr. as we went into the stands amid alleged verbal harassment from opposing fans.

Knox Jr. was seen on video following into the stands and appeared to throw punches. After the 190 pound championship bout in February, Knox Sr. was shown on video leaving his seat, walking across the gym floor and re-entering the bleachers to confront stands, supposedly in the West Deptford High School section. The brawl occurred moments later.

Video also showed Knox Sr. and Jr. being led away by police in handcuffs. Collingswood Police did not reveal additional details about the case at the time.

Knox was originally barred from competition in the Region 7 Tournament due to his involvement, per the NJSIAA. However, Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels granted Knox a temporary restraining order just hours before the start of the tournament. He won his fourth straight region title and earned the No. 1 seed at 126 pounds in the 2025 NJ State Tournament in Atlantic City, which he later won.

There were questions if Knox’s status at Cornell, when he was committed, would change amid this incident. Big Red head coach Mike Grey revealed he had “tough conversations” with Knox and that he would still wrestle for the program.

“I spoke with him, it’s just a tough conversation, right?” Grey told NJ Advance Media’s Bill Evans in March of 2025. “Obviously, he can’t wrestle. He lost an opportunity, and it’s tough. I prefer to keep that conversation between us. It’s not about me, it’s about the kids and trying to do whatever I can to help them. There’s not much more I can say other than it’s a tough situation.”