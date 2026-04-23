Rutgers offers OT Luke Braham during visit

Rutgers offered Morgantown (WV) University offensive tackle Luke Braham during his Thursday visit to campus.

The Scarlet Knights are his first Power Four offer.

“I loved the staff and how real they were with me,” the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Braham said. “They made me feel welcome and showed they care about helping their players on and off the field. I also liked the culture of the program. “

Head coach Greg Schiano personally extended the offer and Braham got a good look at the program.

“What stood out most was the atmosphere, the facilities, and how close everyone in the program seemed,” he said. You can tell they have a strong team bond.” “

Braham is now looking into returning in the near future.

“They did talk about having me back for an official visit, and I’m interested in keeping that relationship growing,” he said.

Braham also carries a 4.1 GPA in the classroom.