Former Clemson linebacker Jamal Anderson has committed to SMU, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Anderson spent three seasons with the Tigers.

In the 2025 campaign, Anderson appeared in four games before opting to redshirt. In his limited action, Anderson recorded five tackles, including two tackles for loss.

Anderson appeared in all 14 of Clemson’s games in the 2024 season. He started once. He tallied five tackles and one TFL. As a true freshman in 2023, Anderson played in 13 games for the Tigers, but, once again, recorded fewer than 10 total tackles. Anderson has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jamal Anderson played high school football at Mill Creek (GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 200 overall player and No. 25 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Anderson is the 15th player who has committed to SMU via the transfer portal this offseason. At the time of his commitment to SMU, Anderson was the No. 150 linebacker in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

SMU finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-4 overall record and a 6-2 mark in conference play. Although the season was far from a failure, it was a step backward for the Mustangs.

SMU had won 11 games in each of the previous two seasons, and even appeared in the College Football Playoff in 2024. While Lashlee would’ve preferred to have been competing in the postseason again, he was proud of his team’s efforts.

“These guys, this senior class, they brought our program back,” Lashlee said. “We won more games in the ACC than anybody in our first two years in the league. These guys have put us back on the national stage with a college playoff berth, a Holiday Bowl win, and just given our program a lot of momentum.

“… Each year, we’ve been able to check things off. We talked about coming in this week with these guys, like, that’s the one thing this group hadn’t done. We hadn’t won a bowl game, we hadn’t finished the season with a win. And to get to do it here in San Diego at a bowl as prestigious as the Holiday Bowl against Coach Brennan and a great team. It’s just a great way to cap off the season.”

This story will be updated.