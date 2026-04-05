2026 Women's NCAA National Championship: Dawn Staley reveals plan to 'disrupt' UCLA offense after difficult first quarter

Dawn Staley is demanding more from top-seeded South Carolina after her Gamecocks came out a little sluggish to start the 2026 NCAA Women’s National Championship game against fellow No. 1 UCLA. Meanwhile, the Bruins took full advantage of South Carolina’s slow start for a 21-10 advantage after the first quarter Sunday inside the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Gamecocks opened just 1-of-9 from the floor and finished 3-of-18 (16.7%) in the first quarter, while UCLA shot 8-of-18 (44%) from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. In fact, the Bruins built a 13-4 advantage before South Carolina scored its second bucket of the game on a three-point play from senior guard Raven Johnson.

Freshman guard Agot Makeer followed that up with a 3-pointer off the bench to cut the advantage to 13-10 but UCLA closed out the opening quarter on an 8-0 run to go into the second quarter up 11.

During the break, Staley told ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe that she needs South Carolina to dictate the game defensively and “play more inspired” on that side of the ball.

“We’ve got to disrupt a little bit, I think we’ve got to play more inspired. We’ve got to dictate a little bit more,” Staley told Rowe. “They’re getting to their spots and we’ve got to do a better job of just trying to be a little bit more physical with them and not let them cut in front of us. It’s just really disciplined defense.”

The Bruins are looking to become just the second-ever Big Ten team to win a national title in women’s basketball. Meanwhile, the Gamecocks are seeking their third national championship in the last five years.

Dawn Staley smirks during national championship pregame handshake following Geno Auriemma exchange

On Friday, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma initiated a heated exchange with South Carolina‘s Dawn Staley after the Gamecocks defeated the Huskies in the Final Four. Auriemma claimed Staley didn’t participate in the traditional pregame meeting between head coaches at half court.

Footage emerged showing Staley shaking hands with Auriemma and other members of UConn’s staff before the game, but Auriemma claimed he was referring to a separate moment. Staley didn’t hesitate to defend herself Friday against Auriemma’s claims and the pair ultimately were separated by assistant coaches.

Evidently, Auriemma’s claims are still fresh on Staley’s mind. After Staley shooks hands with UCLA head coach Cori Close ahead of the national championship game Sunday, the three-time national champion couldn’t help but smile.

Hilarious! Dawn Staley and Cori Close share a hug and chat pregame. Then Dawn turns around with a smirk on her face and outstretches her arms as if to say, SEE, I do the pregame tradition… pic.twitter.com/wtOTwFU6Ck — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) April 5, 2026

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report.