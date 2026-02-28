College basketball hot seat: ESPN insider reveals where Lamont Paris stands with South Carolina

The Lamont Paris era at South Carolina continues to be a struggle. Things have not gone as anyone hoped when the Gamecocks made the hire in 2022.

It appears that South Carolina is bound for its third losing record in four seasons under Paris and will once again miss the NCAA Tournament. That would make it three missed postseasons for the Gamecocks in four years under Paris and makes his future with the program uncertain. But ESPN insider Jeff Borzello addressed Paris’ future with South Carolina in an insider piece earlier this week, seemingly indicating that Paris is not going anywhere.

“After struggling in Year 1 in Columbia, Lamont Paris guided the Gamecocks to a 26-win season in 2023-24, earning a 6-seed in the NCAA tournament and winning SEC Coach of the Year,” Borzello wrote. “But the Gamecocks haven’t come close to sustaining that momentum, entering the week with a 24-35 (5-27 SEC) record over the past two seasons. But it sounds as if the school plans to increase Paris’ NIL budget, in the hope that he will turn things around next season. Paris signed a six-year, $26 million extension through 2029-30, and there’s just over $12 million remaining.”

Paris was hired in 2022 to replace Frank Martin, a coach who took South Carolina to its only Final Four in school history. Martin went 18-13 and missed the NCAA Tournament the year he was fired but Paris did not exactly take a step forward.

South Carolina went 11-21 in Paris’ first season but then turned things around and went 26-8, reaching the NCAA Tournament in Year 2. But the Gamecocks did not build on that momentum. They went 12-20 last year and currently sit at 12-16 this season, needing an SEC Tournament title to make the NCAA Tournament.

It’s not as if South Carolina is locked into a massive financial commitment to Paris. The buyout to fire the coach currently sits at $10 million if Paris is fired before April 1, 2026, per The State. The buyout then drops to $7.5 million on April 1.

Paris looking for late push

While the NCAA Tournament hopes are likely done, you never know what can happen if a team gets hot. South Carolina currently sits in second-to-last place in the SEC, so a league tournament title is very unlikely, but only time will answer that question.

The Gamecocks will be in action again on Saturday afternoon. They travel to Georgia to face the Bulldogs in a 3:30 p.m. ET tip on the SEC Network.