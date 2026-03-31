Dawn Staley mistakes score during Elite 8 vs. TCU, claims South Carolina led by one entering 4th quarter

Dawn Staley appeared to mistake the score to start the fourth quarter of South Carolina’s game vs. TCU in the Elite 8. Staley claimed her Gamecocks led by one points, however, the score was 49-41 when she was interviewed.

“I thought we upped the ante a little bit. But we’re still only still ahead by one point, so we’ve got to use it to our advantage,” Staley stated during the ESPN broadcast.

Perhaps South Carolina used this as motivation, as the Gamecocks jumped out to a 20-point lead just over three minutes of game action later. The winner is on to the Final Four, so it appears South Carolina wants there to be no doubt heading into the final stretch.

“I told our players, we just got to make game-winning plays,” Staley said of her message entering the final quarter of action. “At this point, it doesn’t matter what the lineups look like. Doesn’t matter if you play a minute, doesn’t matter if you play 30 minutes. You’ve got to make game-changing plays.”