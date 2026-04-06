UConn head coach Geno Auriemma issued a public apology Saturday for his actions during Friday night’s heated exchange with South Carolina‘s Dawn Staley in the postgame handshake line. During Sunday’s 2026 NCAA Women’s National Championship game, ESPN’s Rebecca Lobo revealed Auriemma had even made an effort to personally reach out to Staley, though those efforts appear to have gone unanswered.

Following UCLA‘s blowout 79-51 rout of South Carolina to win the Bruins’ first NCAA national title, Staley was asked about Auriemma’s attempt at atonement. Unfortunately, if he has, the Gamecocks’ three-time national championship-winning head coach hasn’t had time to see it.

“It really is a Geno question. I haven’t heard from Geno, so … I have not. I got 800 text messages. I don’t know if he texted or not,” Staley said bluntly postgame. “Like, I don’t want — this is UCLA’s day, right? Let’s keep it (about) UCLA, them winning the national championship.

“Again, I will address all of that at another time, just not this weekend. We’re not going to damper UCLA’s day with it,” Staley continued. “We talk about South Carolina, us losing, talk about UCLA winning the national championship, what’s great about our game today.”

While much of the conversation Friday night was about a budding feud between two of the biggest names in women’s college basketball, Sunday night’s postgame press conference was far more cordial. In fact, Staley had nothing but glowing remarks about UCLA’s Cori Close, who won her first national title in 15 seasons leading the Bruins.

“I’m always happy for people that worked hard in this game, who are really quality people. I want good things to happen for them,” Staley said of Close. “Cori is one of those people who really works at making our game better. Not just UCLA, but our entire game. She’s always speaking out, uplifting our game in so many areas that it’s hard to continue to do that while maintaining the job that you have to do every day. But she finds the time.

“Although we didn’t win, I can swallow it because we lost to a really good human being and a good team that represent women’s basketball well.”

Geno Auriemma issues apology to Dawn Staley, South Carolina after Final Four postgame altercation

Auriemma blew up at Staley during the postgame handshake line following Friday’s Final Four loss, 62-48, to South Carolina. He later accused the longtime Gamecocks coach of not participating in a mostly ceremonial pregame handshake at midcourt, an interaction that ESPN video replay showed actually happened.

After reflecting on his actions overnight, Auriemma released a public apology Saturday afternoon.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” Auriemma said in a statement Saturday. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted.

“The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them.”