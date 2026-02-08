South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is rooting for the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX. On Sunday, Staley wore a Nick Emmanwori jersey while leading her Gamecocks in a ranked matchup against Tennessee.

Emmanwori is in his rookie season with the Seahawks after the team selected him with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Emmanwori spent three seasons at South Carolina, where he earned All-SEC and All-American honors as a junior.

Emmanwori has made an immediate impact for the Seahawks this season. He boasts 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups and a sack. Emmanwori was a finalist for the AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

At halftime of the game Sunday, ESPN’s Holly Rowe asked Staley, who is an outspoken Philadelphia Eagles fan, about her decision to wear Emmanwori’s jersey. Staley kept things simple.

“[He’s a] Gamecock and this is Raven’s man,” Staley said. “So, I gotta represent.”

Emmanwori’s status for the Super Bowl was initially in flux after suffered a sprained ankle in practice last week. However, the standout nickel back will play against the New England Patriots on Sunday evening.

Dawn Staley won’t be the only one cheering on Emmanwori in the Super Bowl. South Carolina senior guard Raven Johnson is Emmanwori’s girlfriend.

Johnson is having an outstanding season herself. Entering the Gamecocks’ showdown against Tennessee on Sunday, Johnson is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 49.7% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc.

Due to her game, Johnson likely won’t be able to attend Super Bowl LX. Nonetheless, she’ll undoubtedly be tuned in and cheering for Emmanwori every snap.

The Seahawks and Patriots will square off in the biggest game in football at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NBC.

If Emmanwori can capture a fraction of Dawn Staley’s success, Seahawks fans are in for an exciting night. Staley has led South Carolina to three national titles, nine SEC regular-season championships and nine conference tournament titles.

She’s been named the Naismith Coach of the Year four times and the AP Coach of the Year twice. Additionally, Staley has coached the United States in the Olympics and other international events.