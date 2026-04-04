Diana Taurasi opines on Geno Auriemma-Dawn Staley feud, sees budding rivalry in the sport

Following a much-publicized spat between UConn coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, former Huskies star Diana Taurasi is speaking out. She view the incident as the embodiment of two ultra competitive coaches.

She opened up to NBC Sports analyst Nicole Auerbach on SiriusXM a day after the confrontation blew up nationally. She chimed in.

“Obviously I’ve known coach Auriemma for 25 years,” Taurasi said. “He’s like a father to me. I know Dawn really well, too. I played with Dawn in the 2004 Olympics. She was our coach in Tokyo. So I know them both really, really well.

“I know it’s two really competitive people from Philly. So you can put whatever label you want and you can say whatever you want about the situation last night, but to me it was two people competing at the highest level that have tremendous respect for each other.”

Auriemma took aim at Staley, accusing her of not shaking his hand pre-game. Video replay showed the two shaking hands before the game, as well as Staley shaking hands with UConn’s entire staff.

A heated exchange between the two ensued, which led to Staley appearing to snap back at Auriemma before the verbal spat was broken up. Auriemma walked back to the locker room after the confrontation before shaking any other coach’s hand.

Auerbach suggested that such a rivalry could be good for the sport. Taurasi agreed.

“Hey, look, it reminds me of when I was in college and Tennessee was at the top of the mountain,” she said. “You want to knock them down. You want to be the better team. You want to be able to beat them in the biggest games.

“I think what Dawn has done at South Carolina is remarkable, amazing. The culture, that basketball program that she’s really built from the ground up. Connecticut’s still Connecticut. We get to the Final Four and lose and it’s a terrible year. So that’s where we’re at. It really is unfair, call it what you want to call it, but it’s a great rivalry. I think it’s here to stay.”