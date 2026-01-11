Former Alabama defensive lineman Kelby Collins committed to South Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett has learned. He spent one season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Florida.

Collins aided Alabama ot the College Football Playoff this season, playing in 14 games. He had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks this season. Collins has 41 career tackles across three years of college football.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Collins was a four-star recruit out of Gardendale (Ala.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 6 overall prospect in the state, the No. 6 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 45 overall prospect in the class.

Collins wasn’t the only defensive lineman to commit to South Carolina. Former Illinois Tomiwa Durojaiye also pledged to the Gamecocks.

In the 2025 campaign, Durojaiye made 11 appearances and eight starts for the Fighting Illini. He recorded 16 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. For his efforts, he was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection by the league’s coaches and media.

Durojaiye transferred to Illinois after spending the 2024 season at Florida State. Durojaiye only made four appearances for the Seminoles, recording three tackles.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Durojaiye played in all 13 of West Virginia‘s games. He notched a career-high 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks. In 2022, Durojaiye made three appearances for Kentucky before ultimately redshirting.

Tomiwa Durojaiye played high school football at Middletown (DE), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 679 overall player and No. 76 defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.