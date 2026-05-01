Former Alabama guard Davion Hannah committed to South Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one year with the Crimson Tide before hitting the portal.

In 10 games last year, Hannah averaged 3.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists, shot 46.2% from the floor and 36.4% from three-point range. He played 12.8 minutes per game.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Hannah was a four-star recruit out of Glendale (Wisc.) Link Academy (M.O.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 3 overall prospect in the state, the No. 5 guard in the class and the No. 48 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

Hannah wasn’t the only player to commit to South Carolina out of the portal. Aleksas Bieliauskas made that pledge earlier in April.

He’ll be looking to help revitalize a South Carolina program that has fallen on hard times in recent years under coach Lamont Paris. Paris, interestingly enough, also has ties to Wisconsin as a former assistant there from 2010-17, though the two never crossed paths.

In any case, Aleksas Bieliauskas should offer the Gamecocks a unique skill set. He checks in at 6-foot-10, 235 pounds and can stretch the floor.

Bieliauskas averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while suiting up for the Badgers this season. He started 28 games, appearing in 35 total. He averaged 20.2 minutes per contest.

During that time, Aleksas Bieliauskas showed he could be a threat out to the 3-point line. He attempted 81 from downtown and made 28 of them, connecting at a 34.6% clip. That’s plenty respectable and will help South Carolina stretch the floor from the wing.