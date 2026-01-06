Former Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Thomas has committed to transfer to South Carolina out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Thomas, a redshirt freshman this past season, will have three seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining in Columbia.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Thomas appeared in eight total games as a reserve lineman through two seasons in Athens, recording six total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection. That includes tallying two total tackles, one for loss, and one pass defended in five games this past season.

Thomas picked South Carolina after visiting Kentucky this past Saturday. He’s the second SEC transfer to commit to the Gamecocks since the portal opened Jan. 2nd, joining former Oklahoma receiver Jayden Gibson, who committed Sunday. Thomas joins a rebuilt South Carolina defensive line that will be led by new DL coach Deion Barnes, who the Gamecocks hired away from Penn State in late December.

Thomas signed with Georgia as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle, where the Don Bosco Prep (Hackensack, NJ) product was the No. 1 player in New Jersey, the No. 12 defensive lineman and No. 133 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Thomas is among eight Bulldogs players to hit the transfer portal since Georgia‘s 39-34 loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl national quarterfinal on New Year’s Day. It’s the second straight season the back-to-back SEC champion Bulldogs were one-and-done in the 12-team College Football Playoffs.

Oklahoma transfer WR Jayden Gibson commits to South Carolina

Oklahoma transfer Jayden Gibson committed to play for South Carolina in 2026, On3 has learned. Gibson played the past four seasons with the Sooners, but did not appear in any games over the past two years.

Gibson last played in 2023, where he caught 14 passes for 373 yards and five touchdowns. He also played nine games in 2022 but only caught one pass.

Gibson played high school football for West Orange (Fla.), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2022 class. He ranked as the No. 147 overall player and No. 25 receiver in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

— On3’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this report.