Former UCF WR DJ Black signs with South Carolina

Former UCF wide receiver DJ Black signed with South Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the program.

Black, as a freshman with the Knights, played in 12 games. He finished the season with 22 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Black was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played his high school football at Chapman HS in Inman (S.C.).

Black wasn’t the only WR to come to South Carolina this portal cycle. They also landed Holy Cross transfer Charly Mullaly.

Mullaly appeared in 18 games across three seasons at Holy Cross, including five games this past season. He totaled 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown during that time.

In 2024, Mullaly appeared in four games at wide receiver after largely contributing on special teams his freshman year. He totaled seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown that season.

Mullaly played high school football at Hightstown (N.J.) Peddie School, where he set program records for single-season receiving yards and touchdowns. By preserving a redshirt in 2024, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

South Carolina’s offense is undergoing some change for next season. Mike Shula is out as offensive coordinator and Kendal Briles is now in after the Gamecocks went 4-8 in 2025, including a five-game losing streak at one point.

However, South Carolina will have two key pieces back in place in 2026. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and wide receiver Nyck Harbor both announced they would be returning. Sellers threw for 2,437 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for five touchdowns in 2025.