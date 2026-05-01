GamecockCentral+The Big Spur special: 3 months for $1

It’s the dawn of a new era for South Carolina fans with market-leading fan site GamecockCentral joining forces with TheBigSpur.com to provide the ultimate Gamecock coverage for USC fans! To celebrate two of the industry’s most iconic brands teaming up at On3, we’re offering South Carolina fans a deal you cannot refuse: three months of premium access to BOTH GamecockCentral AND The Big Spur for only $1!!

That’s right, new members who join GamecockCentral+The Big Spur will get three months of premium South Carolina coverage and access to BOTH iconic fan sites for ONLY $1!! One subscription, DOUBLE the Gamecock premium intel from two of the most well-respected and iconic USC fan sites in the industry!

GamecockCentral+The Big Spur special: 3 months of premium coverage for ONLY $1!!

With a GamecockCentral+The Big Spur membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— Two of the industry’s best USC fan sites delivering top-tier Gamecock content and intel. The trusted and proven teams of GamecockCentral and The Big Spur reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis.

— Elite recruiting coverage from our recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round the clock updates on where the Gamecocks stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— The two largest and most informative South Carolina message board communities around! GamecockCentral and The Big Spur communities are THE PLACE for SC fans to get access to the GC+TBS staffs, read premium scoop on all things USC and talk about it with fellow Gamecock fans!

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Allen Trieu, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and insiders.

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of GamecockCentral+The Big Spur resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all GamecockCentral AND The Big Spur premium content and communities, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Led by long-time GamecockCentral publisher Brian Shoemaker, The Big Spur publisher JC Shurburtt and their teams of insiders, USC fans will stay in the know on all the latest South Carolina scoop — complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Gamecock message board communities around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 3 months for ONLY $1!!

So get on board and join GamecockCentral+The Big Spur today to get three months of premium USC access for just $1!