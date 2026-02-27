Greg Sankey reveals what has impressed him most about Dawn Staley at South Carolina

Greg Sankey hasn’t forgotten Dawn Staley’s humble beginnings at South Carolina. With the Gamecocks securing their fifth-straight SEC regular season title on Thursday, the SEC commissioner reminded everyone that she didn’t build the Gamecocks into a perennial powerhouse in women’s basketball overnight.

When asked what has impressed him most about Staley’s tenure, it wasn’t the number of titles she’s won, recruits she’s signed or games she’s won. He’s most impressed about the dedication to her program, fans and community since day one.

“Having been at a game in Dawn’s early years, there’s an understanding of where they are, but you can’t forget where they came from as a program,” Sankey said, joining the SEC Network broadcast team during Texas vs. Georgia on Thursday night.

“She took that opportunity after having been at Temple, probably had a number of opportunities, and has made a commitment to that community, that state, and there’s been a mutual embrace. The continuity is next, but you start where the program was to what she’s attained — and then sustained — I think are the points of tribute and how she led so effectively.”

It took Staley three seasons to send South Carolina to the NCAA Tournament once she arrived on campus. In her first season, the Gamecocks finished 10-18 overall.

By year four (2011-12), South Carolina won 25 games for the first time since 2001. The program never looked back.

From 2013-2017, South Carolina compiled a 129-14 record that included four-straight No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. The 2016-17 season was the first time South Carolina claimed a championship under Staley, and it wouldn’t be their last.

That success has maintained over the years, too. South Carolina is looking for its sixth-straight No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and have been to five-straight Final Four’s. The Gamecocks have won two additional national championships during that span, including a perfect 38-0 season during the 2023-24 season.

The Gamecocks are sitting at 28-2 overall and poised for another deep run in March Madness. Staley’s group is playing as well as any team in the nation at this point in the season, and South Carolina is looking to bring back a fourth championship to Columbia under Staley’s guidance.