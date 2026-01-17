Holy Cross transfer wide receiver Charly Mullaly has signed with South Carolina, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He totaled 336 yards during his time with the program.

Mullaly appeared in 18 games across three seasons at Holy Cross, including five games this past season. He totaled 17 receptions for 189 yards and a touchdown during that time.

In 2024, Mullaly appeared in four games at wide receiver after largely contributing on special teams his freshman year. He totaled seven receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown that season.

Mullaly played high school football at Hightstown (N.J.) Peddie School, where he set program records for single-season receiving yards and touchdowns. By preserving a redshirt in 2024, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.

This story will be updated.