Illinois defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye has committed to South Carolina, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Durojaiye has played at a different school in each of his four collegiate seasons.

In the 2025 campaign, Durojaiye made 11 appearances and eight starts for the Fighting Illini. He recorded 16 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. For his efforts, he was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection by the league’s coaches and media.

Durojaiye transferred to Illinois after spending the 2024 season at Florida State. Durojaiye only made four appearances for the Seminoles, recording three tackles.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Durojaiye played in all 13 of West Virginia‘s games. He notched a career-high 23 tackles and 3.5 sacks. In 2022, Durojaiye made three appearances for Kentucky before ultimately redshirting.

Tomiwa Durojaiye played high school football at Middletown (DE), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 679 overall player and No. 76 defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

As of this report, Durojaiye is the No. 75 defensive lineman in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Durojaiye won’t be the only standout on South Carolina’s roster next season.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, wide receiver Nyck Harbor and EDGE Dylan Stewart have each declared they will be returning to South Carolina for the 2026 campaign. The Gamecocks will be hungry for a bounce-back season after posting a 5-7 record in 2025.

It was a disappointing finish for the Gamecocks, who began the season ranked No. 13 in the country. Nonetheless, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is confident his team will have an excellent season next year.

“I hate that we’ve gone through this,” Beamer said. “I hate it for the seniors that don’t come back. But I can one billion percent promise you this. When we have a hell of a season in 2026 and when I’m doing this press conference after the Clemson game next year and we finished a regular season because of the success that we’re going to have next season, I know we will.

“We’re going to look back at this season and say, ‘It sucked going through it. But, because of what we went through in ’25, it led us to what we just did in ’26.’”

