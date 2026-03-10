South Carolina fans finally have some answers. Lamont Paris will reportedly return for another season leading the Gamecocks’ men’s basketball team.

According to a member of the athletic department who spoke with Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, Paris is expected to remain the Gamecocks’ head coach next season despite recent struggles. He’ll be given another shot.

Alas, Paris was hired in 2022 to replace Frank Martin, who led South Carolina to the only Final Four appearance in program history. Expectations were high when Paris took over the program, but the results have been inconsistent during his tenure.

South Carolina went 11-21 in Paris’ first season before making a major jump in Year 2. The Gamecocks finished 26-8 and reached the NCAA Tournament, briefly signaling a potential turning point for the program. However, the team has struggled to sustain that momentum.

South Carolina followed that NCAA Tournament appearance with a 12-20 season and currently sits at 13-18 this year, needing an unlikely run through the Southeastern Conference Tournament to secure an automatic bid to March Madness. As it stands, the Gamecocks are near the bottom of the SEC standings, making a conference tournament title a long shot.

Despite the disappointing results, financial factors may also play a role in the decision to retain Paris. His buyout currently sits at $10 million if he were fired before April 1, 2026, according to The State. That figure drops to $7.5 million starting April 1.

While South Carolina’s NCAA Tournament hopes appear slim this season, the postseason technically remains within reach if the Gamecocks can get hot in the SEC Tournament. For now, it appears the university is planning to give Paris another opportunity to stabilize the program and build toward a more consistent future in Columbia.