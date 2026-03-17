LaNorris Sellers reveals feedback he got from NFL scouts

LaNorris Sellers is back for another season with South Carolina. Technically, Sellers could have left the program in favor of the 2026 NFL Draft. Three years have been spent in Columbia, meaning the option to declare was there. While it’s something he thought about, Sellers ultimately decided to return.

“I mean, yeah,” Sellers said. “I thought about it. After your third season, I think everybody thinks about it.”

This is widely considered a weak quarterback class. Fernando Mendoza is the projected No. 1 overall pick of the Las Vegas Raiders following Indiana‘s special season. From there, questions begin to get asked. One of the draft’s big questions surrounds when the second quarterback gets taken.

Sellers may have been able to make a run at the QB2 spot. While results for South Carolina are not what anyone hoped for in 2025, his traits are undeniable.

Instead, Sellers took the opportunity to get feedback on what NFL teams want to see out of him moving forward. Making progress in the pocket appears to be priority No. 1. Everyone knows Sellers can make plays with his feet when necessary. Finding a way to deliver a few more strikes from the pocket will be what he works on.

“It was more just about seeing stuff in the pocket,” Sellers said. “Just being more comfortable. Stuff like that. Like I said, get into a rhythm, calm my feet down a little bit.”

Sellers played in all 12 games last season, throwing for 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Those numbers were a little bit lower than what we saw out of him during the 2024 season. His completion percentage dropped by around five points too, coming in at 60.8%. Not the leap many thought Sellers would take during his second full campaign as the starter.

South Carolina did some work in the NCAA transfer portal to make sure offensive talent is there to help their quarterback. The offensive line needed a complete redo, taking multiple big bodies up front. However, there have already been some injuries, meaning the Gamecocks are relying on depth already. Some interesting wide receiving talent is entering the program as well, likely headlined by Nitro Tuggle.

Plenty of time remains in the offseason for Sellers to get work in. We will see the finished product beginning on Sept. 5 when Kent State comes to town for the opener inside Williams-Brice Stadium.