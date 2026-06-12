Marshall transfer OF Evan Bottone commits to South Carolina

Marshall transfer outfielder Evan Bottone has committed to South Carolina, he announced via social media. He had a huge year with the Thundering Herd after transferring from Akron.

Bottone shined during his lone season at Marshall with a .381 batting average while starting all 54 games in which he appeared. He also had eight home runs and 41 RBI, along with a .475 on base percentage.

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Bottone previously spent two years at Akron and had a breakout year in 2025 as a sophomore. He hit .315 with two home runs and 27 RBI that year and led the Zips with 21 multi-hit games. Now, he will get ready to head to South Carolina as the latest portal addition for new Gamecocks coach Kevin Schnall.

Evan Bottone played high school baseball at Bay Village (OH) before arriving at Akron. He will now join a growing portal haul for Schnall as he takes over at South Carolina.

2026 college baseball transfer portal tracker

The Gamecocks now have eight players committed out of the portal, including seven players arriving from Coastal Carolina along with Schnall. Infielder Walker Mitchell, catcher Brice Estep, LHP Hayden Johnson, RHP Daniel Parker, LHP Colby Richardson and RHP Luke Jones are all preparing to suit up for South Carolina in 2027.

This story will be updated.