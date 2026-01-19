Former Missouri State OL Ebubedike Nnabugwu has committed to South Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Nnabugwu previously played for Delaware State.

He spent one season at Missouri State and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Nnabugwu was a freshman at Delaware State in 2024.

Nnabugwu has played in 24 games in the past two seasons, including 12 starts for Missouri State this season. He was a true freshman in 2023, but used his redshirt after appearing in three games that year. He was not ranked in the 2023 Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

Despite flying under the radar during his initial recruitment, this wasn’t the case this cycle. Nnabugwu also held an offer from Alabama after visiting Tuscaloosa over the weekend. Despite this, he ultimately decided to commit to Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks.

He is the 23rd player to commit to South Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. That’s good for the 21st-best transfer portal class in the country as of this writing, including the ninth-best class in the SEC.

He’s joining a South Carolina program coming off a disappointing season in 2025, finishing with a 4-8 record and a 1-7 mark vs. SEC opponents. The one win for the Gamecocks in SEC play was against Kentucky on Sept. 27.

Some of South Carolina’s brightest stars — headlined by star QB LaNorris Sellers — are returning to Columbia in 2026. Nnabugwu hopes to be a key blocker to Sellers’ efforts next fall.

Expectations will continue to follow South Carolina into the offseason despite their finish in 2025. Some felt the Gamecocks could be in CFP contention when the season began, and can prove last year was a fluke with a big season in 2026.

