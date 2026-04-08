Monte Lee reacts to Chad Holbrook endorsing him as full-time South Carolina coach

South Carolina made headlines early this season when it fired head baseball coach Paul Manieri. Monte Lee took over as interim head coach, and he’s viewed as a potential option to take the full-time job.

The Gamecocks hosted College of Charleston on Tuesday, falling 6-4 in the midweek contest. After the game, College of Charleston head coach Chad Holbrook, who previously led South Carolina, endorsed Lee as the next head coach in Columbia.

“My piece of advice would be … I do have two national championship rings, but my words carry nothing,” Holbrook said, according to TheState’s Jackson Castellano. “Monte Lee should be the head coach here, and give him some time to get it right.”

Holbrook has an impressive stamp on the South Carolina program, leading it to back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011 before finishing as runner-up in 2012. That made his endorsement of Lee mean even more.

“I greatly appreciate that,” Lee said. “Chad and I have been friends for many, many years. When I left to go to the College of Charleston, is when Chad came to South Carolina. Chad was incredibly instrumental in them winning multiple national championships. So Chad and I are very dear friends, and I think the world of him. For him to say that, I greatly appreciate it.”

Holbrook first came to South Carolina in 2009 and was associate head coach through 2012. He spent 2013-2017 as head coach of the Gamecocks, finishing his tenure with a 200-106 overall record with an 81-67 mark in SEC play.

Lee: ‘I don’t know what the future holds’

Lee played at College of Charleston, so the overlap between him and Holbrook is notable. The current Gamecocks interim was an assistant at South Carolina from 2003-2008 before taking the Charleston head job. He was Clemson’s head coach from 2016-2022 before returning to South Carolina in 2023.

Now, many view Lee as a real candidate to get the full-time job. The same was true before Manieri was hired in 2024.

He’s been through this thing before, but with Manieri’s firing on March 21, there was nearly an entire season left to play. So while Lee doesn’t know what his future holds, he’s doing everything he can to make an impact on his current roster.

“I’ve said this, and maybe it sounds like it’s just the company man thing to say, but I don’t know what the future holds. Do I? I don’t,” said Lee. “The only thing I can do right now is do my very best for the players that are in this program and represent this program to the best of my ability and be the leader that these kids need.

“I’m not perfect, not saying I’m always going to make the right decisions. But I can tell you this. I’m going to give them everything I’ve freaking got every single day. And I love these kids. That’s all that really matters to me, and I’m going to do it as long as I can until my coaching days are over, wherever I am. So, I don’t spend that much time focusing on that. I spend all of my time focusing on the here and now and the things I can control, which is just coaching these kids and trying to make them better.”

South Carolina is four games below .500 on the season, currently 15-19 after Tuesday’s loss. They enter this weekend’s series at Missouri with a 2-10 SEC record.