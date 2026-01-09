NC State transfer offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak has committed to South Carolina. He is one of the top available players in the transfer portal.

Peak became a starter at NC State for the last two seasons and was one of the highest-graded players on the offensive line. He also made six starts as a redshirt freshman in 2023 and also saw time at tight end that year.

Peak preserved a redshirt as a true freshman at NC State in 2022. As a result, he has one year of eligibility remaining.

Jacarrius Peak played high school football at Valdosta (Ga.), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 392 overall player from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. After entering the transfer portal, he became the No. 6 overall player and top-ranked offensive tackle in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Peak will now get ready to join a South Carolina offense that’s undergoing some changes. Mike Shula is out as offensive coordinator and Kendal Briles is now in after the Gamecocks went 4-8 in 2025, including a five-game losing streak at one point.

However, South Carolina will have two key pieces back in place in 2026. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and wide receiver Nyck Harbor both announced they would be returning. Sellers threw for 2,437 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for five touchdowns in 2025.

Harbor, meanwhile, had a team-high 618 receiving yards and six touchdowns. One of the fastest players in the country, also led the SEC with 20.6 yards per receptions.

Peak is also set to join an offensive line room that saw plenty of turnover. Shane Beamer pointed out how that unit can improve after allowing more than 40 sacks in 2025, which is why it was an area of need.

“We knew we needed to get better. Look, it is what it is,” Beamer said last week. “When you go 4-8, I think we gave up 44 sacks, if I’m not mistaken … it’s hard to say that everything was great when we didn’t play well enough, we didn’t, and we need to be better.”