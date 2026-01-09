Ohio State transfer running back Sam Williams-Dixon has committed to South Carolina. He spent two years with the Buckeyes before entering the transfer portal.

Williams-Dixon initially entered the portal last offseason before withdrawing and returning to Ohio State. He appeared in four games during the 2024 season as the Buckeyes, totaling 53 rush yards as the Buckeyes won the national championship.

In 2025, Williams-Dixon only appeared in one game. He took three carries for nine yards and scored his first career touchdown in a resounding Week 2 win over Grambling State. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Sam Williams-Dixon played high school football at Pickerington (OH) Pickerington North, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 766 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. After entering the portal this year, Williams-Dixon became the No. 1,261 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

South Carolina continues to hit the transfer portal to add pieces to the offense in 2026. The Gamecocks landed a big-time addition on Thursday when former NC State offensive lineman Jaccarius Peak committed.

Peak became a starter at NC State for the last two seasons and was one of the highest-graded players on the offensive line. He also made six starts as a redshirt freshman in 2023 and also saw time at tight end that year. After entering the portal, he became the No. 6 overall player and top-ranked offensive tackle in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

South Carolina’s offense is undergoing some change for next season. Mike Shula is out as offensive coordinator and Kendal Briles is now in after the Gamecocks went 4-8 in 2025, including a five-game losing streak at one point.

However, South Carolina will have two key pieces back in place in 2026. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and wide receiver Nyck Harbor both announced they would be returning. Sellers threw for 2,437 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for five touchdowns in 2025.

Harbor, meanwhile, had a team-high 618 receiving yards and six touchdowns. One of the fastest players in the country, also led the SEC with 20.6 yards per receptions.