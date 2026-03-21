After parting ways at South Carolina, now-former Gamecocks baseball coach Paul Mainieri released a lengthy statement on the decision. He took “full responsibility” for the program’s struggles and made it clear he is heading into retirement again “for the final time.”

South Carolina went 28-29 overall and 6-24 in SEC play during Mainieri’s debut season in 2025 – his first after coming out of retirement. It marked his first time in the dugout since 2021 at LSU. However, the struggles continued this year as the Gamecocks amassed a 12-11 overall record and had an 0-4 mark to start conference action before the change. That includes a 22-6 loss to Arkansas on Friday night.

In his statement, Mainieri said both he and Donati agreed it was time for a change. He also said the goal was to get the program back to the College World Series, and he took the fall for not meeting that expectation.

“Jeremiah Donati and I have agreed that the baseball program will be better served with new leadership,” Mainieri said. “I take full responsibility for the win/loss record of the baseball program over the 80 games I have served as head coach. When Ray Tanner invited me to come out of three years of retirement to coach again, my goal was to work with young people again and restore the South Carolina program to greatness with a return to Omaha. My staff and I have worked diligently in an attempt to accomplish that goal. Unfortunately, that goal has not materialized as quickly as I would have liked and will take more time than I had anticipated and that is time that I just don’t have at my age.

“I want to make it clear that Ray Tanner, Jeremiah Donati, President Amiridis, and the university leadership have supported me and the baseball program throughout my tenure. In short, I did not get the job done at a level that I expected, or the university deserves. As I go into retirement again (and for the final time), I reflect on how fortunate I have been to do what I love most – coaching college baseball and trying to impact young lives – for more than 40 years at five wonderful institutions. St. Thomas University, the United States Air Force Academy, the University of Notre Dame, LSU, and the University of South Carolina will always hold a special place in my heart. The young men that I have had the honor to coach will always be foremost in my thoughts.

“It is my hope that their success in life and contributions to society will be my lasting legacy. It is time for me to rejoin my family and be the best husband, father, and grandfather that I can be.”

Donati also addressed the decision to part ways with Paul Mainieri. He confirmed the two had a conversation and came to the conclusion that a changing of the guard was necessary.

“After a conversation this morning with Coach Mainieri, we agreed that it would be in the best interest of the program that we part ways at this time,” Donati said. “I appreciate everything Paul has poured into our student-athletes and our program, not just at South Carolina, but throughout his career. He is a Hall of Fame coach and a world-class individual, and we wish him and his family all the best.