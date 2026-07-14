Report: Alshon Jeffery reaches deal to have insurance fraud charges dismissed

Former NFL wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who was arrested for insurance fraud back in April, has reportedly reached a deal to have the charges dismissed. Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today had the details.

“Former NFL wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has reached a deal with prosecutors in San Diego to have two felony insurance fraud charges against him dismissed if he meets certain conditions within 60 days, including 50 hours of volunteer work service and a $2,500 payment to the driver whose car he rear-ended in September,” he wrote. “Jeffery, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, was arrested in April after failing to appear in court for his arraignment on these charges in March. He allegedly had no insurance when his 2021 Mercedes-Benz crashed into another car from behind on northbound Interstate 5 in San Diego Sept. 21.

“But he filed an insurance claim stating the accident occurred Sept. 28, not Sept. 21, after obtaining a new insurance policy Sept. 24, three days after the crash actually happened, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The insurance company denied the claim after obtaining evidence from the other driver that documented the actual date of the accident.”

As far as the conditions are concerned, you can view them below. Jeffery’s attorney also released a short statement: “We are glad we were able to clear up this unintentional error and have the case completely dismissed.”

Alshon Jeffery conditions for case to be dismissed

∎ $840.46 paid to Kemper Insurance.

∎ $2,500 to the Lyft driver of the car he rear-ended for that driver’s insurance deductible.

∎ $500 to the California Department of Insurance Anti-Fraud Fund.

∎ 50 hours of volunteer service work.

Jeffery was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and went on to enjoy a successful nine-year career (2012-20) in the league. He later joined the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played a pivotal role in the franchise’s historic Super Bowl run during the 2017 season.

In Super Bowl LII, Jeffery hauled in three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots, helping deliver the Eagles’ first NFL championship in franchise history. Earlier in his career, he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2013 after a standout sophomore season with the Bears.

Before reaching the NFL, Jeffery built an elite résumé at South Carolina, where he remains one of the most decorated receivers in program history. He totaled 183 catches for 3,042 yards and 23 touchdowns across three seasons, earning All-American and All-SEC honors along the way.

In recognition of his impact, South Carolina retired Jeffery’s jersey in 2023. Athletic director emeritus Ray Tanner called him “one of the best players in Gamecock football history” at the time, citing both his production and the standard he set at the position.

Stephen Samra contributed to this report