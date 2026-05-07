Shane Beamer comments on cancer diagnosis of former South Carolina QB Stephen Garcia

Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia revealed Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer. He is beginning chemotherapy immediately.

The Gamecock Nation began to react to the news immediately after. Current head coach Shane Beamer, who was an assistant coach for the program from 2007-10, when Garcia was in his playing days there, chimed in.

“In my prayers,” Beamer said, speaking with a group of local reporters. “I talked to Stephen about an hour ago, actually. He was in great spirits. Been texting back and forth since we talked on the phone about an hour ago.”

Stephen Garcia, 38 years old, seemed to have a positive outlook on attacking his treatment. He reached out with a message on Facebook on Wednesday.

“We have a great team of doctors and staff that’s confident we can beat this!” Garcia wrote. “It’s the only option.”

That was a message that Beamer reiterated back to Garcia when the two spoke. The good news? Stephen Garcia is built with a fighter’s mentality.

“Told him to attack this thing with the same mindset with that he’s attacked everything, going back to when he was a player here and still is now as a human being,” Beamer said. “Told him I got his back and we all have his back. Just praying hard for him right now.”

Garcia’s playing days provide testament to his resilience. His toughness on the field was one of his most respected traits.

Garcia ranks third in passing yardage, fourth in completions and third in quarterback rushing touchdowns in school history. He brought joy to many in Gamecock Nation, particularly by leading the program to a win over No. 1 Alabama in 2010.

Now, everyone associated with South Carolina is pulling for him. Garcia’s approach has been steadfast.

“When I called him, you don’t know what to expect,” Beamer said. “But he was in regular Stephen Garcia mode when I talked to him earlier. Just that fighting mentality and toughness and going to kick this thing’s butt. Very convicted and determined, and that’s who he is, was as a player and as a person.”