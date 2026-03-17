Shane Beamer reveals LaNorris Sellers' role in leading South Carolina offense

The South Carolina football team failed to take the kind of step forward in 2025 that many expected. Despite starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers returning, the Gamecocks were unable to replicate the kind of production that led to a nine-win campaign the year prior.

Out is offensive coordinator Mike Shula. In is new coordinator, Kendal Briles.

The hope around Columbia, S.C., is that Briles will be able to unlock Sellers’ potential. And there’s a whole lot of it. Spring ball is about those two getting on the same page and Sellers taking the next step as a team leader.

“I think a little bit of both,” coach Shane Beamer said. “There’s been a lot of gelling that’s been going on with him and Kendal since Kendal got here in January. I think that relationship is really strong right now. There’s compatibility, enjoyment around one another that I see just in my interactions with the two of them when they’re together. So that’s absolutely part of it.”

LaNorris Sellers’ production took a step back in 2025. His completion percentage dipped about five percentage points from a year prior. He threw for slightly less yards, had fewer touchdowns and more interceptions.

Beamer was blunt about where Sellers has to get. He’s not there yet.

“Whether Kendal was here or not here, there’s a step that LaNorris has to take as a leader on this football team,” Beamer said. “I’ve seen that and seen him grow, along with a lot of other guys that maybe weren’t in major leadership roles last season that are in leadership roles now. And they’ve embraced that.”

Can LaNorris Sellers emerge as the type of Heisman Trophy contender that many envisioned ahead of the 2025 season? Can he be a little more consistent, a little more productive?

Beamer’s job may depend on it. But there’s no lack of potential for LaNorris Sellers. He has all the talent in the world.

“So I think it’s kind of exciting seeing it all come together, and now we’ve really got a chance over these next 15 practices to hit the gas pedal and increase the intentionality of what we’re doing — LaNorris as a leader and Kendal and all the quarterbacks’ relationships,” Beamer said.