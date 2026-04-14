Shane Beamer took full advantage of an off day on Sunday, heading to Augusta National to watch the final round of the Masters. Turns out, Beamer was a popular person when walking through the golf course. Plenty of South Carolina fans stopped and said hello to the head coach. Enough for Beamer’s son, Hunter, to question why they were being so friendly with his father.

“We were walking around the Masters Sunday and, like I said, there were tons of Gamecock fans that were coming up and were very, very, very, very, very nice,” Beamer said. “And my son was with me and he stopped me. He’s like, ‘Do they know you went 4-8 last season?’ So, I don’t think there’s any question at a Gamecock Club that’s going to be any harder than what I get at home.”

Beamer told this story with a smile on his face the entire time. Originally, the question directed at him was about potentially getting tough ones from fans when on the road touring the state of South Carolina. Turns out, the toughest critic of Beamer is his own son. There is no hiding about the struggles for the Gamecocks in 2025.

Three of those wins were in the opening five weeks of the season. A five-game losing streak then took place before breaking the drought by beating Coastal Carolina in the penultimate contest of the year. Clemson then took care of business in the annual rivalry game by two touchdowns. Certainly not the results Beamer went into the season looking for.

Still, he continues to feel support from the fans. Not just at the Masters either, where he doubled down on everybody being great in passing. Beamer said this has been a constant theme for him over the past few months, despite producing a below-standard campaign.

“We were all disappointed in last season,” Beamer said. “Nobody more so than myself. But everyone that I saw this past weekend — I’m sure there were people that didn’t speak that were cussing me as I walked by and calling me a bum. I get it. That’s just what I signed up for. But everyone we saw in Augusta and anyone that I’ve come in contact with since last season has been nothing but amazing and positive.”

Beamer will get an opportunity to make amends beginning in September. South Carolina hosts the first three games of the season at Williams-Brice Stadium, the biggest of which being the SEC opener vs. Mississippi State.