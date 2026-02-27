South Carolina clinches fifth-straight SEC regular season title after blowout win vs. Missouri

With one game still to play in the regular season, South Carolina has clinched the SEC Championship outright following its 112-71 win over Missouri on Thursday. It’s the Gamecocks 10th regular season title in program history, and fifth in a row.

The Gamecocks ended the game on a 24-2 run to end the championship-clinching Senior Night. South Carolina finishes its regular season with a perfect 16-0 record at home.

After the game, head coach Dawn Staley took the microphone as her team was presented with the 2026 SEC Championship trophy. She thanked her seniors — Maryam Dauda, Raven Johnson, Ta’Niya Latson and Madina Okot — as well as the program’s loyal fanbase.

“We truly are thankful for you,” Staley said of the South Carolina fans. “You braved the snow, you braved the rain. Today, you are the reason why we are able to be as successful as we are. We really want you to know how much we appreciate you. We are the leaders of attendance, probably for the 12th-straight year. So I hope you understand every single win, every single championship, they’re all dedicated to you for dedicating pretty much your schedule to us.”

South Carolina’s win over Missouri improved the Gamecocks to 14-1 against the SEC and 28-2 overall. The Gamecocks will look to round out their regular season against Kentucky in Lexington. Staley’s squad is 10-1 in true road games this season.

While the Gamecocks have wrapped up the regular season on their home floor — they’ll be back for at least one more game. The top 16 seeds in the NCAA Tournament host their first and second round games, and South Carolina is expected to be one of the four No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday.

First, they’ll have to take on a ranked Wildcats team on the road. After that, the Gamecocks will be looking to sweep the SEC Championships by running the gauntlet in Greenville, SC. They’ve won the last two SEC Tournament titles.