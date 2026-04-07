Just days after UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley engaged in a confrontation following the Gamecocks’ 62-48 win in the Final Four, Staley has released a statement asking fans to ‘turn the page’.

As the two teams headed for the handshake line following Friday night’s Final Four game, a frustrated Auriemma confronted Staley. The two began to shout at each other, before Auriemma gave in and exited the confrontation. Staley was infuriated and had to be held back by multiple assistant coaches.

Now that both sides have calmed down and the women’s college basketball season is over, Staley released a statement on the situation.

“With the college women’s basketball season behind us, it’s time to move forward and close the chapter on how our semifinal game with UConn ended,” Staley wrote. “I spoke with Geno, and I want to be clear – I have a great deal of respect for him and what he’s meant to this game. One moment doesn’t define a career, and it doesn’t change the impact he’s had on growing women’s basketball.

“The standard at UConn is what it is because of him, and that’s something this game has benefited from. So, I’m asking everyone to turn the page. Let’s refocus on what matters most – continuing to elevate our game, creating opportunities and pushing it forward. That’s always been my mission, and it’s not changing.”

The mission is unchanged – let's grow our game 🫡 pic.twitter.com/mJxqlUy6CK — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 7, 2026

Geno Auriemma issued apology to Dawn Staley, SC staff the following day

Auriemma was incensed in the third quarter of the matchup, which led to him going on a mini-rant to ESPN’s Holly Rowe about officiating and Staley’s sideline antics. This resulted in the confrontation, which both Hall of Fame level coaches likely wish never occurred.

“There’s no excuse for how I handled the end of the game vs. South Carolina,” Auriemma said in a statement the following day. “It’s unlike what I do and what our standard is here at Connecticut. I want to apologize to the staff and the team at South Carolina. It was uncalled for in how I reacted.

“The story should be how well South Carolina played, and I don’t want my actions to detract from that. I’ve had a great relationship with their staff, and I sincerely want to apologize to them.”

UConn‘s season ended at the hands of South Carolina, which sent the Gamecocks to the National Championship Game. In that game, Carolina fell to UCLA 79-51, which gave the Bruins their first title in program history.