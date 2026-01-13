South Carolina DB Jalewis Solomon enters NCAA transfer portal

South Carolina cornerback Jalewis Solomon has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He played the past two seasons with the Gamecocks, appearing in seven total games.

Solomon recorded two tackles this past season, both of which came in a Sept. 6 matchup against South Carolina State. He’ll now look to carve out a bigger role for himself wherever he lands next.

Solomon played high school football at Schley County (GA), where he was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class. He ranked as the No. 304 overall player and No. 11 athlete in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

South Carolina has now lost 20 players to the transfer portal so far this offseason. The Gamecocks have also added 16 players and rank No. 8 in the SEC according to On3’s transfer portal team rankings.

Additionally, Jalewis Solomon is the second Gamecocks cornerback to enter the transfer portal along with Myles Norwood. They have also added one cornerback this transfer cycle, former Kentucky DB Quaysheed Scott.

South Carolina is coming off of a 4-8 finish this past season, which is their worst record in five season under coach Shane Beamer. Their transfer portal process will be a big part in turning things around heading into 2026, and they’ve already a number of key pieces. However, this loss of Solomon will certainly sting.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals took place Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game between Miami and Indiana is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.