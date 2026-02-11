South Carolina DT Davonte Miles arrested, charged with marijuana possession
South Carolina defensive tackle Davonte Miles was arrested on Tuesday and faces a marijuana charge, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He just completed his redshirt junior season with the Gamecocks.
According to the news release, Miles was stopped at about 1 p.m. for an improper display of the vehicle tag and a window tint violation. Officers noted the smell of marijuana emanating from the car.
After searching inside the vehicle, officers found about 20 individual bags of “green plant material consistent with marijuana.” A firearm was also seized during the search due to its proximity to narcotics.
Davonte Miles was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (first offense). He was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.