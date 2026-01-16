South Carolina EDGE Desmond Umeozulu plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, South Carolina EDGE Desmond Umeozulu plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Umeozulu spent three seasons with the program after being a massive recruiting win for head coach Shane Beamer. Now, a quality pass rusher is hitting the open market in the latter stages of the portal window.

EDGE has been a position of strength over the past few years, mainly due to Dylan Stewart. When somebody like Umeozulu is considered a rotation piece, something went right in roster construction. But 12 games for Umeozulu resulted in only one start.

A total of 19 tackles were recorded, adding two tackles for a loss and a sack. Both of those came during the nonconference portion of the schedule when South Carolina State came to town.

Umeozulu played high school football at Springdale (MD) Charles Herbert Flowers, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 150 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“Long-limbed edge rusher whose burst and length allow him to consistently terrorize offensive tackles on Friday nights,” Rivals’ Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Towering edge defender who stands 6-foot-6, 235 pounds and sports a 6-foot-8 wingspan with 10-inch hands. Jumped a 28.5-inch vertical and ran an electronically-timed 4.65 shuttle during the spring camp circuit prior to his senior season. Quality burst off the line of scrimmage. Likes to use speed to power and possesses the arm length to initiate contact early and effectively.

“Strong at the point of attack and does a tremendous job anchoring in the run game. Hand usage is terrific, rarely ever stuck on blockers when defending the run or as a pass rusher. Lacks ideal suddenness and twitch, more of a smooth mover than explosive as an athlete. Solid bend and flexibility given his size. Tremendous prospect whose physical gifts raise his ceiling with technical skills that allow him to produce early on at the next level.”

South Carolina listed Umeozulu as a junior on his official 2025 roster bio. One year of eligibility is expected to remain for the experienced pass rusher.

