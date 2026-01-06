South Carolina Gamecocks edge rusher Jaylen Brown has entered the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He previously played one season for the Missouri Tigers.

Jaylen Brown went to high school at James Clemens in Madison, Alabama. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He had been the 282nd-ranked player nationally and the 32nd-ranked edge rusher in that recruiting cycle.

Coming out of high school, Brown would initially play for Missouri. There, he played in just five games. He did tally two tackles during that limited playing time. Following the season, he made the decision to transfer to South Carolina. However, Brown never saw the field for the Gamecocks. An injury in spring drills to his knee would require surgery and cost him the entire season. Now, he’s on the market for a new team once again.

South Carolina is coming off a 4-8 season, which amounted to a major disappointment for the Gamecocks. A year prior, they had been on the bubble to make the College Football Playoff. By record, it was the worst finish for the team by record during his five seasons at South Carolina. It was also the second time the Gamecocks missed a bowl game in three seasons.

Defensively, struggles to rush the passer and create penetration played a role in those issues. South Carolina was 100th nationally in sacks forced, averaging 1.75 per game. The Gamecocks were also 89th in tackles for a loss, averaging 5.33 per game. The expectation is that Beamer is going to look to address some of those issues this offseason.

To this point in the offseason, South Carolina has the 38th-ranked transfer class in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. That includes 17 players who have already transferred out. Including Brown, South Carolina has lost three defensive linemen to the portal.

At this point in the offseason, South Carolina has only added one incoming transfer. That’s wide receiver Jayden Gibson. Of course, the expectation is that South Carolina will continue to add throughout this transfer cycle.

This will be the only time when players can enter the Transfer Portal. In an attempt to lessen the burden of the December calendar, the Transfer Portal was moved to the current January window. That is going to be open from January 2nd to January 16th. There is no longer a Spring window in which players can enter the Transfer Portal.