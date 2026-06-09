South Carolina hires Coastal Carolina's Kevin Schnall as next head coach

South Carolina has made a splash hire. The Gamecocks have hired Coastal Carolina‘s Kevin Schnall as their next head baseball coach, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

Schnall, who was a catcher at Coastal Carolina from 1995-1999, has been linked to South Carolina for much of the past year. He became a first-time head coach with the Chanticleers in 2025, and instantly led them to the College World Series and ultimately finished as national runners-up to LSU in Omaha.

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In his debut year as a head coach, Schnall led Coastal Carolina to a 56-13 overall record. They won the Sun Belt regular season and conference tournament championships before their run through the postseason.

In 2026, Coastal Carolina dealt with a plethora of injuries but still had a good year. They finished the regular season 36-19 overall and 21-9 in Sun Belt play, finishing second in the standings.

Overall, Schnall and Coastal Carolina were successful in their two seasons with him at the helm. Now, he’ll look to carry that success into the SEC.

South Carolina is hoping this is the hire to get the baseball program back on track. The Gamecocks have missed the NCAA Tournament two seasons in a row.

Both of those seasons, 2025 and 2026, started with Paul Mainieri as the head coach. Mainieri was let go just 23 games into the 2026 season after a 12-11 start and an 0-4 start to SEC play. Ultimately, he went 40-40 overall and 6-28 while leading the Gamecocks.

With the hire of Schnall, South Carolina is looking to return to prominence as one of the powers in college baseball. Ray Tanner led the Gamecocks from 1997-2012, and they made the NCAA Tournament in all but two of those seasons. That includes back-to-back College World Series championships in 2010 and 2011, and finishing as runner-up in 2012.

Chad Holbrook followed Tanner as South Carolina’s head coach in 2013. He led the team to three NCAA Tournament appearances and two Super Regional appearances in five seasons. Mark Kingston took over in 2018 and made four NCAA Tournament appearances.

With just two postseason appearances in the last five seasons, the pressure is on at South Carolina. One thing is for sure. Schnall is going to bring a ton of excitement back to the program.