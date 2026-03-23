South Carolina PF Jordan Butler plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

South Carolina power forward Jordan Butler plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per his agent Mike Naiditch of WEAVE. He’s played three college seasons with Missouri and the Gamecocks. On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed the move.

In 25 games this season, Butler averaged 2.8 points per game, 1.8 rebounds per game, 0.2 assists per game, shot 47.7% from the floor and 25% from three-point range. He spent two years with South Carolina after transferring after one season with Missouri.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Butler was a four-star recruit out of Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcoal School, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect in the state, the No. 12 at his position and the No. 90 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris talked about Butler in the summer, along with Cam Scott. It was regarding his expectations for the players in 2025-26.

“These are two guys that are still learning,” Paris said. “Learning how to impact a basketball game positively at this level. Everyone learns at a different rate. You can’t force the learning to happen any faster. When the training wheels came off when I was a little guy, I’m sure my parents probably thought it would happen a lot earlier.

“You can’t make it happen because you try to force it. Just allowing these guys to be in situations to learn and learn what competing looks like and to learn what defending at this level looks like for a team that’s gonna win a lot of games.”