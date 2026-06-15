South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers signs NIL deal with Nike
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers signed an NIL deal with Nike, according to his post on Instagram. The 2026 season will be Sellers’ third as a starter for the Gamecocks.
Regarded as one of the more intriguing quarterback prospects in college football, Sellers is the latest high profile athlete to sign with the iconic brand. It should do wonders for him in the NIL space moving forward.
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It was reported last year South Carolina was set to leave Under Armour and switch over to Nike in 2026 as part of their new apparel deal. The Under Armour contract expires on June 30th.
The Gamecocks have been with Under Armour since 2007, originally agreeing to a six-year football-only contract with the apparel company worth $10.8 million, per the Post and Courier. Under Armour expanded to include all South Carolina athletic sports as the other programs “began phasing out Russell Athletic, Adidas and Nike in their own individual contracts.” That Under Armour deal was later amended in 2010 with a new six-year contract totaling $19 million.
LaNorris Sellers signs NIL deal with Nike
Notably, the current deal that South Carolina has with Under Armour did have an interesting note. It prohibited the school from meeting with or negotiating another apparel deal with a competitor more than 180 days out from the end of the agreement. That was January 1, 2026.
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On top of that, Under Armour had the right of first refusal. That means that if South Carolina were to receive a competing offer, Under Armour had the ability to match that agreement within 15 days. If they did match the agreement, then the school is obligated to re-sign with Under Armour.
But with the news Sellers is signing with Nike as part of an NIL deal, the Gamecocks all but reaffirmed the Nike deal had no issues. South Carolina’s new contract with Nike will be a 10-year deal worth $5 million in cash. There will also be $70 million provided in product and an additional $2.5 million in “supplemental” product.
Sellers will lead the charge on the football field. All told in his career (27 games and 24 starts), Sellers has 5,057 yards, 33 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, a 63.4% completion percentage, 995 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.