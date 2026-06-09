South Carolina right-handed pitcher Connor Chicoli enters NCAA Transfer Portal

South Carolina right-handed pitcher Connor Chicoli has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports.

In his lone season at Carolina, Chicoli appeared in 17 games (six starts). Across 39 1/3 innings, he pitched to a 3.20 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 12 walks. The Raleigh, NC native transferred from Georgia Tech to South Carolina prior to the 2025 season. At Georgia Tech, Chicoli pitched to a 5.46 ERA in 28 innings.

Chicoli departs a South Carolina program that has posted a disappointing 50-64 (13-47) record over the past two seasons. Associate head coach Monte Lee, who formerly coached at rival Clemson, was promoted to head coach following Paul Mainieri’s midseason departure.

With Lee in charge, the Gamecocks posted a 10-24 record and lost to Tennessee in the First Round of the SEC Tournament. They lost 12 of their final 14 games to end the season, and missed the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1996-1997.

Connor Chicoli hits Transfer Portal following Carolina’s hire of Kevin Schnall

Although Mainieri’s time in Columbia didn’t pan out, he doesn’t plan on letting it ruin how he looks at his career. The Morgantown native led LSU to a National Championship (2009), four SEC Regular Season Championships, and six SEC Tournament Championships. Prior to his tenure in Baton Rouge, Mainieri led Notre Dame to four Big East Regular Season Championships and five Big East Tournament Championships.

“I’m not going to let one little 80-game era ruin my feelings about my career,” Mainieri said in an interview with Nola.com. “And I hope other people don’t look at it that way either.

“I think the fans and the media, everybody here was pretty impatient. And so, I just felt like it was time, you know? So when (AD Jeremiah Donati) and I talked about it, we both kind of agreed that, let’s see if maybe if I step aside, it’ll give a little jolt of new energy to the team.”

Looking to return to national relevance, South Carolina made a big splash by hiring Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall to fill their head coaching vacancy. In two seasons at the helm at Coastal Carolina, Schnall led the Chanticleers to a 93-36 (47-13) record and an appearance in the 2025 Men’s College World Series Final.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.