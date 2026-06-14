South Carolina RB Sam Williams-Dixon arrested, jailed on grand larceny, criminal conspiracy charges

South Carolina running back Sam Williams-Dixon has been arrested, according to a report from GamecockCentral.com. He is a third-year player in the program.

The Post and Courier provided some additional details, noting that Williams-Dixon is facing “a litany of charges.” Among them are breaking into property and grand theft.

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Sam Williams-Dixon is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center facing five charges. He is charged with two counts each of breaking into an automobile/tanks where fuel is stored and criminal conspiracy. He also faces a charge of grand larceny (of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000).

Williams-Dixon was competing for playing time in the backfield for South Carolina after joining the program this spring. He transferred in from Ohio State.

So far in college, the tailback’s production has been fairly limited. He redshirted as a freshman at Ohio State in 2024 after logging seven carries for 53 yards.

A year later, in 2025, Sam Williams-Dixon appeared in just one game. He ran three times for nine yards, bringing his career total to 10 carries for 62 yards.

South Carolina 2026 Schedule

The 2026 South Carolina football schedule is out, and the SEC has released the initial TV time windows for most of the schedule. That gives fans a good idea when games will take place this fall, allowing for better planning.

The league has designated three windows and a “flex” designation for conference contests. The timing of those windows is broken down below. You can view South Carolina’s full 2026 schedule below.

2026 South Carolina Football Schedule

9/5/2026 – Kent State – SEC Network – 12:45PM ET

9/12/2026 – Towson – SECN+ – 7:00PM ET

9/19/2026 – Mississippi State – SEC Network – 4:15PM ET

9/26/2026 – @ Alabama – TBA – NIGHT

10/3/2026 – Kentucky – TBA – FLEX

10/10/2026 – @ Florida – TBA – EARLY

10/24/2026 – Tennessee – TBA – AFTERNOON

10/31/2026 – @ Oklahoma – TBA – FLEX

11/7/2026 – Texas A&M – TBA – AFTERNOON

11/14/2026 – @ Arkansas – TBA – FLEX

11/21/2026 – Georgia – TBA – FLEX

11/28/2026 – @ Clemson – TBA – TBA

Window Key

Early – Between noon – 1 pm ET

Afternoon – Between 3:30 – 4:30 pm ET

Night – Between 6 – 8 pm ET

Flex – Between 3:30 – 4:30 pm ET OR 6 – 8 pm ET

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.