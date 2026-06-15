South Carolina RB Sam Williams-Dixon dismissed from program following arrest

One day after his arrest on charges of grand larceny and criminal conspiracy were reported, South Carolina running back Sam Williams-Dixon has reportedly been dismissed from the program. Coach Shane Beamer informed Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News of the decision.

Williams-Dixon was initially held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center facing five charges. He was charged with two counts each of breaking into an automobile/tanks where fuel is stored and criminal conspiracy. He also faced a charge of grand larceny (of more than $2,000 but less than $10,000).

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to the Greenville News, the South Carolina player was released Sunday on a $150,000 bond. At the time, he was indefinitely suspended from the program.

Sam Williams-Dixon was competing for playing time in the backfield for South Carolina after joining the program this spring. He transferred in from Ohio State.

So far in college, the tailback’s production has been fairly limited. He redshirted as a freshman at Ohio State in 2024 after logging seven carries for 53 yards.

A year later, in 2025, Sam Williams-Dixon appeared in just one game. He ran three times for nine yards, bringing his career total to 10 carries for 62 yards.

Sam Williams-Dixon second offseason dismissal

The South Carolina program has now had two offseason dismissals following arrests. Defensive tackle Davonte Miles was dismissed from the team in February after being stopped and charged with marijuana possession.

Miles, a redshirt senior getting set for his second season with the Gamecocks, was stopped for an improper display of the vehicle tag and a window tint violation, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officers noted the smell of marijuana coming from the car when they began to search through it.

After searching inside the vehicle, officers found about 20 individual bags of “green plant material consistent with marijuana.” A firearm was also seized during the search due to its proximity to narcotics.

Miles was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (first offense). He was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Beamer later dismissed him from the team after what he called an ‘extremely difficult’ decision. He explained.

“It was extremely difficult because of how I feel about Davonte as a person and how I care about him — still do — along with every other player on this team,” Beamer said. “But there’s also expectations and a standard of what’s expected in this program, on and off the field, and this was a situation where it wasn’t being met.”

On3’s Jack Veltri also contributed to this report.