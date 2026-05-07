Stephen Garcia cancer diagnosis: Former South Carolina QB shares heartfelt update after first round of chemo

Beloved former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia is in high spirits after undergoing his first chemotherapy treatment following Wednesday’s revelation he has Stage 4 colorectal cancer. The 38-year-old Garcia thanked his fans and well-wishers during a one-minute video posted to his personal X/Twitter account Thursday.

“I had the first round of chemo yesterday, I’m hoping like Hell I can keep this as long as possible, but if it’s got to go, it’s got to go – it’ll grow back,” Garcia said as he tugged on his shoulder-length hair. “But I just wanted to tell everybody I’m in super-high spirits, we had our first round of chemo yesterday. We’re going to keep fighting this thing, put one foot forward, you know, eat an elephant one bite at a time. And we’re going to keep you guys updated. And again, I thank you so much for your thoughts, prayers, donations, calls, texts.

Thank yall from the bottom of my heart! Having the amount of support has been truly breathtaking and extremely helpful. One bite at a time! 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/y4mfl0FFcS — Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia) May 7, 2026

“I’m trying to get back to everybody, but I do just want to say ‘Thank you’ from the bottom of my heart,” Garcia concluded. “My wife thanks you from the bottom of her heart. My kids, my family, everybody. Continue on with the support and we’ll keep you updated. And if you’re feeling off, please get checked for the love of God.”

Garcia, who played at South Carolina between 2008-11, began his message Thursday acknowledging the widespread response he’s received from all across the region, including from Alabama, Auburn and even rival Clemson fans and alumni following Wednesday’s news. Garcia specifically thanked former Alabama quarterback and current Birmingham Stallions coach AJ McCarron for reaching out.

“It’s just been absolutely insane how cool it’s been to hear from people I haven’t really talked to that much and the amount of support that’s been pouring in,” Garcia said.

As he explained in the video, Garcia underwent his first round of chemotherapy Wednesday, starting on FOLFIRINOX, “which confirms they are taking the most aggressive treatment path available to fight this,” according to his GoFundMe page. As of this writing Thursday afternoon, Garcia’s GoFundMe has already received more than $153,000 in donations, more than four times its original target of $35,000.

This report will be updated.