Stetson transfer OL Vincent Chen commits to South Carolina

Stetson transfer offensive lineman Vincent Chen has committed to South Carolina, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He appeared in all 12 games for the Hatters last year and is a former All-Pioneer Football League honorable mention honoree.

Chen played two seasons at Stetson and carved out a role on the offensive line as a sophomore in 2025. That came after he played in five games as a freshman in 2024 when he became an honorable mention All-PFL selection.

Chen entered the transfer portal after the 2025 season and also took a visit to Auburn, On3 previously reported. He will now get ready to join a revamped South Carolina offensive line room under Shane Beamer.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Vincent Chen played high school football at DeLand (Fla.), where he also competed in weight lifting and track. He was a captain as a senior on the football team before arriving at Stetson as a freshman in 2024.

Chen is the 27th transfer commitment for South Carolina ahead of the 2026 season. The Gamecocks landed one of the top offensive line targets of the cycle in former NC State tackle Jacarrius Peak. He came in as the No. 8-ranked player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

However, Peak suffered an injury in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and missed spring practice as a result. On3’s Chris Low reported there was a chance Peak’s recovery could go up to the start of preseason camp as South Carolina gets ready for the 2026 season, but the program was hoping for good news. Beamer then expressed optimism Peak would be ready to go when practice comes around.

“He will miss spring practice. He will not be fully cleared in the summertime. But we fully anticipate him being ready to roll when September rolls around,” Beamer said during a February press conference. “He’s in great spirits. I just communicated with him before I walked in here and he knows that this is an opportunity for him to be even better as a player, mentally, physically, as we go into the 2026 season.