South Carolina women’s basketball is a dominant power, and that was on display this past Sunday. Dawn Staley’s No. 3-ranked Gamecocks team hosted No. 19 Tennessee, winning 93-50.

The 43-point win was a historic one. It was the worst loss in Lady Vols program history.

Following the dominant South Carolina performance, Steve Spurrier was very impressed. He joined the Another Dooley Noted Podcast on Monday, where he said he expects to see the Gamecocks competing for the national championship, most likely against the UConn Huskies.

“It’s only one game, and they’ve got to get back down off that. But they’ll do that. And they’ll be competing for the National Championship, probably with UConn,” Spurrier said.

Spurrier, of course, is a longtime college football coach. He was at Duke from 1987-1989 and Florida from 1990-2001 before taking the South Carolina job in 2005. He was 86-49 in his time with the Gamecocks, leading them to nine bowl appearances in 11 seasons.

South Carolina’s win over Tennessee was a well-rounded effort. Ta’Niya Latson put up 21 points while Joyce Edwards had 20, and Madina Okot had a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Seven of the eight players who appeared for the Gamecocks scored at least seven points. The only player who didn’t was Maryam Dauda, who only played five minutes.

South Carolina moves into sole possession of first-place in the SEC

The win was an important one for Staley’s squad, as it moved them into sole possession of first-place in the SEC. South Carolina is 24-2 overall and 10-1 in SEC play, with Vanderbilt (23-2, 9-2 in SEC), Texas (23-2, 8-2), Tennessee (15-6, 7-2) and LSU (22-3, 8-3) in contention at the top as well.

Success under Staley comes as no surprise for the Gamecocks. She arrived at South Carolina in 2008 and has a 499-112 record since starting in Columbia. They’ve won three national championships under her guidance, the last coming in 2024.

Next up is another important matchup for South Carolina, on the road at No. 6 LSU. As things currently stand, the Gamecocks will face four ranked opponents in their final five games of the regular season.