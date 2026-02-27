Tessa Johnson injury update: South Carolina guard's status revealed vs. Missouri

Tessa Johnson is out for Thursday’s matchup against Missouri with an upper body contusion, the team announced. This is the second game South Carolina‘s junior guard will sit out this season.

Johnson averages 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks. A third-year player for South Carolina, Johnson has stepped up as a starter this season after starting two of her first 72 games for the program. She’s started in all 28 games she’s appeared in this season.

She was present in the Gamecocks’ last win over No. 17 Ole Miss on Sunday, however. Johnson was on the court for 23 minutes and scored three points, six rebounds and two steals. She’s also a threat to score, as she’s scored in double figures in the eight of her last 11 appearances for South Carolina.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Adhel Tac remains out as she was seen on a medical scooter during pregame. Staley said over the weekend that she’s considered day-to-day with a lower-leg injury. Chloe Kitts was also listed on the availability report, but she’s out for the season nursing a torn ACL in her right knee.

South Carolina will look to improve to 28-2 on the season with a win on Thursday night in the Gamecocks’ first and only meeting with the Tigers this season. Looking ahead, the Gamecocks will round out the regular season on Sunday in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats before the SEC Tournament gets underway the following week.

The Gamecocks wrapped up at least a share of the SEC regular season title in their last win against the Rebels, and can win it outright with a win on Thursday. A win would guarantee South Carolina as the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament, giving them a double-bye into the quarterfinals.

Tip-off against the Tigers is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air live on the SEC Network.